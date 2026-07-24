According to DVMCI, these services enable patients to receive timely diagnosis and treatment without having to travel to Metro Manila and other major urban centers.

The hospital's next phase of development includes a new hospital wing with 32 private patient rooms, an OB Wellness Center dedicated to women's and maternal health, and a Molecular Laboratory for advanced diagnostic testing.

DVMCI is also developing a Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and expanding its imaging department with a next-generation CT scan machine.

"Our priority is to make high-quality, compassionate care more accessible to families in Isabela and across Region II. These investments are not simply about adding technology and facilities. They are about shortening the distance between patients and the care they need," said Leopoldo Amistoso, president of DVMCI.

The hospital said the expansion is part of its continuing efforts to strengthen its clinical capabilities, enhance patient experience, and meet the region's growing healthcare needs.

DVMCI aims to become a leading center of excellence and innovation in healthcare and wellness in Isabela by 2030.