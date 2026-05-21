PhilHealth names Mae Villa acting VP for corporate affairs

PhilHealth also clarified that Dr. Israel Francis A. Pargas, also known as “Doc Ish,” remains the agency’s spokesperson and senior vice president for the Health Finance Policy Sector.

Meanwhile, Walter R. Bacareza continues to serve as vice president for the Operations Sector, while Rey T. Baleña has been assigned as branch manager of PhilHealth NCR North.

PhilHealth advised members of the media to coordinate interview requests through its Media Relations Team via email or direct messaging channels.