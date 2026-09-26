Three arriving passengers were arrested after authorities seized approximately 18,679 grams of suspected high-grade marijuana, or kush, worth P18,679,000 during a joint anti-illegal drug operation at the customs secondary inspection area of the international arrival area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The three suspects — all male Filipino nationals in their early 20s — arrived on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

The operation began when a Bureau of Customs X-ray inspector detected suspicious images in their luggage as it passed through the X-ray conveyor. The NAIA-IADITG, together with airport authorities and the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP), was immediately informed.