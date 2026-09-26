Three arriving passengers were arrested after authorities seized approximately 18,679 grams of suspected high-grade marijuana, or kush, worth P18,679,000 during a joint anti-illegal drug operation at the customs secondary inspection area of the international arrival area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.
The three suspects — all male Filipino nationals in their early 20s — arrived on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.
The operation began when a Bureau of Customs X-ray inspector detected suspicious images in their luggage as it passed through the X-ray conveyor. The NAIA-IADITG, together with airport authorities and the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP), was immediately informed.
The PDEA K9 Team, with narcotics detection dog “Turbo,” then conducted screening procedures. The dog alerted to the luggage by scratching it, indicating the possible presence of illegal drugs.
A thorough manual inspection led to the discovery of 61 vacuum-sealed transparent plastic bags containing suspected marijuana kush in six pieces of luggage, two owned by each suspect.
The suspects and the seized evidence remain in the custody of the NAIA-IADITG for proper documentation and disposition. The PDEA will take cognizance of the case.
“We will continue to intensify our vigilance and enforcement efforts to prevent illegal drugs and other security threats from entering our airports, ensuring the safety and security of every passenger and stakeholder,” said PNP AVSEGROUP Director Police Brigadier General Dionisio Bartolome Jr.