An American passenger bound for Manila was arrested after authorities discovered approximately 3 grams of suspected dried marijuana during a baggage inspection at Dumaguete Airport in Negros Oriental.
The incident began when an Office for Transportation Security (OTS) baggage inspector detected objects resembling a lighter and a power bank inside the passenger’s luggage through an X-ray screening machine.
Upon opening the baggage with the passenger’s permission to remove the items, the inspector discovered a pouch containing a sachet of suspected illegal substance.
Following the initial detection by OTS personnel, Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group personnel immediately responded and took charge of the incident, coordinating with the passenger and securing the suspected substance for proper handling.
In their presence, the passenger acknowledged ownership of the item and claimed that it was a pain reliever before personally placing it in the designated evidence tray.
PNP personnel coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for examination of the substance. During on-site screening, a narcotics detection dog gave a positive indication for suspected dried marijuana.
The suspect was subsequently arrested for an alleged violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165.
The suspect and the confiscated substance were turned over to the appropriate authorities for proper documentation and disposition.
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