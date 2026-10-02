An American passenger bound for Manila was arrested after authorities discovered approximately 3 grams of suspected dried marijuana during a baggage inspection at Dumaguete Airport in Negros Oriental.

The incident began when an Office for Transportation Security (OTS) baggage inspector detected objects resembling a lighter and a power bank inside the passenger’s luggage through an X-ray screening machine.

Upon opening the baggage with the passenger’s permission to remove the items, the inspector discovered a pouch containing a sachet of suspected illegal substance.