A court-issued bench warrant led to the arrest of an arriving passenger at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City, following a coordinated operation between PNP Aviation Security Group and Manila Police District on Friday, 25 September.

The accused was apprehended through a coordination by personnel of the Manila Police District with NAIA Police Station 3 regarding his arrival for possible interception.

Upon his arrival from Davao, joint personnel of NAIA Police Station 3 and the Manila Police District's Police Station 7 apprehended the passenger pursuant to a bench warrant of arrest issued for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, in relation to Republic Act Nos. 9516 and 8294 and Presidential Decree No. 1866. The warrant carries a recommended bail of P80,000.

Following the arrest, the passenger was placed under the custody of the Manila Police District Police Station 7 Warrant and subpoena section for documentation and further legal proceedings.