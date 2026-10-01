The benefits include access to the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, or YAKAP, and the Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment, or GAMOT, program.

Solo parents and their dependents are also covered by PhilHealth’s no co-payment and no balance billing policies, according to the circular.

YAKAP, launched in July 2025 as an expanded primary care program replacing Konsulta, provides access to consultations, selected laboratory services, medicines and preventive care through accredited providers.

GAMOT, meanwhile, provides access to essential outpatient medicines through accredited facilities and partner pharmacies. Its nationwide implementation was covered by PhilHealth Circular No. 2025-0013.

The new circular also provides that the national government will pay the premium contributions of solo parents.

For solo parents employed in the formal sector, premium contributions will be shared equally by their employers and the national government.

The policy was issued pursuant to Republic Act 11861, or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, which amended Republic Act 8972, or the Solo Parents’ Welfare Act of 2000.

The 2026 circular specifically covers solo parents and their children or dependents under the National Health Insurance Program.