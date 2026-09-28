Nartatez said Gracioso had faced administrative and criminal cases dating back to 2021 or 2022 while assigned to the Police Regional Office 4A.

“Gracioso had been investigated, administrative case and there is a corresponding criminal case filed against him but that was long before. I think it’s a case in year 2022 or 2021,” Nartatez said on the sidelines of the joint turnover and assumption of command ceremony for new PNP officials at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Citing PNP records, Nartatez confirmed that Gracioso had been assigned as security personnel for Velasco.

“He had been detailed as security or staff of former speaker Velasco… all of his security operation was covered with orders,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez added that Gracioso had been suspended before his eventual dismissal from the police service.

Gracioso was formerly assigned to PRO 4A, or Calabarzon, which covers Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

His dismissal, which reportedly took effect earlier this month, carried accessory penalties including the cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits and disqualification from reemployment in government service.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said his office is conducting a review of Gracioso’s background.

Remulla said the former police officer’s allegations would be taken seriously but must undergo verification before they can be accepted as fact.

“Ang background niya ay nasa akin ngayon. Pag-aaralan ko kung noteworthy, kung tama ang sinasabi niya. Alam mo yung mga ganito kasi maraming gusto magliyab ng sitwasyon di ba but we will take all of his statements with all seriousness para malaman natin kung ano ang katotohanan,” Remulla said.

Remulla added that the Department of Justice would determine whether Gracioso qualifies for the government’s Witness Protection Program if his claims are found credible.