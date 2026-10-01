Upon receiving the report, personnel of Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Lemery, together with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Calaca City and a local tugboats, immediately proceeded to the port and initiated firefighting and response operations.

The vessel, carrying molasses with 22 crewmembers onboard, allegedly caught fire in its engine room. Twenty crewmembers were accounted for and reported safe, while two sustained injuries and were referred to medical facilities for appropriate treatment.

One injured crewmember was admitted to Metro Lemery Medical Center for further treatment and monitoring, while the other, who sustained an inhalational injury, was treated at Metro Calaca Hospital and later opted to be discharged against medical advice.

Additional PCG personnel from Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog (CGDSTL), CGSS Balayan, CGSS Batangas City, Coast Guard Medical Station–Southern Tagalog (CGMED-STL), and the Maritime Safety Investigation Unit were deployed to augment the response, provide medical assistance, and conduct an initial investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403), a 44-meter Multi-Role Response Vessel of PCG, was likewise deployed to the area to augment ongoing response and firefighting operations. As of this reporting, no visible fire was observed at the bridge and superstructure of MTKR “GINDARA,” although smoke remained visible.

The PCG continues to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with the BFP, port authorities, tugboat operators, and other concerned stakeholders. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.