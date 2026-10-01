SORSOGON — A man wanted for murder in Quezon province for nearly 13 years was arrested in Bulan, Sorsogon on Wednesday afternoon.
Police identified the accused only by the alias “Ricky,” who was listed as a regional-level most wanted person.
He was arrested at around 3:50 p.m. on 30 September in Barangay San Rafael, Bulan, during a joint operation by personnel of Buenavista Municipal Police Station in Quezon and Bulan MPS.
The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant for murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 61 in Gumaca, Quezon on 21 October 2013.
The court recommended bail of P200,000.
Police said the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights following the arrest and was subsequently brought to Buenavista MPS for documentation and proper disposition.
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