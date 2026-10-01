CALACA CITY, Batangas — Two crew members were injured after a fire broke out inside a motor tanker while it was unloading molasses at the jetty area of Balayan Distillery in Barangay Talisay here on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the fire occurred at around 4 p.m. on 30 September aboard the motor tanker Gindara, which was registered to Fast Guy Logistic Corporation.

Initial investigation showed that the vessel was unloading molasses at Balayan Distillery Incorporated when the fire reportedly started in the engine room.

Two crew members sustained minor injuries and were given immediate first aid.

Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Calaca City and the Philippine Coast Guard responded to the incident and conducted firefighting operations.

Authorities have yet to determine the full extent of the damage and the exact cause of the fire.