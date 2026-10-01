The Aboitiz Renewables Inc., the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), is set to provide fuel subsidy and insurance support to the Buhawen Bangka Association boatmen who carry passengers across Mapanuepe Lake in San Marcelino, Zambales.

The endeavor was solidified as the Aboitiz Renewables, Inc. and the San Marcelino Floating Solar Power Plant signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Buhawen Bangka Association in the townof San Marcelino on 29 September 2026.

Under the MOA, Aboitiz Renewables will provide a P500,000 fuel subsidy to San Marcelino boatmen annually for the duration of its power plant’s operations. The financial support aims to offset rising fuel prices, enabling local operators to keep their boats running and sustain vital tourist transport around the lake.

The MOA also includes insurance assistance, which the association will use to help fellow members with health-related concerns.

Rolando Vergara, Vice President for Project Development at Aboitiz Renewables, signed the MOA on behalf of the company. Association President Joaquin Servando, Secretary Marife Ladringan, and Treasurer David Valencia signed on behalf of the Buhawen Bangka Association.

The signing was witnessed by San Marcelino Mayor Elvis Ragadio Soria, Councilor Louela Aquino and Councilor Darrel Labio.

“As the Mayor has seen, the distances we travel are very far,” said Servando. “Today, we are happy to come here and sign this Memorandum of Agreement.”

“We will be neighbors for the next 30 years. What matters to us is that you are safe and that no accidents happen on the lake, especially when the plant begins operating,” Vergara said. “We will campaign to make sure its charm is preserved, along with the livelihood of our neighbors in Buhawen.”

Through initiatives such as this, Aboitiz Renewables continues to align its community programs with local priorities in San Marcelino, from supporting boatmen's operations on the lake to helping members address health-related concerns and safeguard themselves against unexpected circumstances.