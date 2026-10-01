GENERAL TRIAS CITY, Cavite — Police arrested a provincial-level most wanted person facing 19 cybercrime cases in this city on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Steve,” was arrested at around 1 p.m. on 30 September in Barangay Alingaro.

Personnel of the General Trias Component City Police Station served warrants issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 281 in Mandaluyong City.

Police said the suspect is facing 19 criminal cases for alleged violations of Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Bail was set at P24,000 for each count.

The suspect is being held at the General Trias custodial facility pending the return of the warrants to the issuing court and the issuance of a commitment order.