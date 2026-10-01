SAN PASCUAL, Batangas — A detainee in this town was served two warrants for large-scale and syndicated illegal recruitment, both carrying no recommended bail.

Police identified the accused only by the alias “Rodelio,” who was being held at the San Pascual Municipal Police Station custodial facility when personnel of the Mataasnakahoy Municipal Police Station served the warrants at around 5:15 p.m. on 30 September.

The warrants stemmed from two counts of large-scale and syndicated illegal recruitment under Criminal Case Nos. 36595-26-SMR and 36596-26-SMR.

They were issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 175 in San Mateo, Rizal on 27 July 2026.

Police said no bail was recommended for both cases.

An alternative recording device was used during the service of the warrants.

The warrants will be returned to the court of origin for proper disposition.