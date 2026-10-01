SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The New Asahi Group Subic Trading Corp. has opened its P50-million expansion facility at the Tipo Hightech Eco Park (THEP) in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, a move seen as reflecting the growing truck and heavy equipment business in the area.

The facility was inaugurated on 21 September 2026.

According to Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño, the expansion of New Asahi Group reflects growing investor confidence in the Subic Bay Freeport.

Dubbed Apex Trucks, the company aims to import, export, transship, store, rebuild and trade trucks, buses, heavy and industrial equipment, used and new spare parts and accessories, and other similar items on a wholesale basis.

Aliño, New Asahi Group Chairman Ahamed Mohamed Mohamed Hussain, New Asahi Group President Shukry Hussain, New Asahi Group CEO Riza Nazeer, Senior Deputy Administrator for Business and Investment Barney W. Lee III, and Olongapo City Mayor Atty. Rolen C. Paulino Jr. led the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Also present were officials from the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the Philippines, Xantheng (Subic) International Corporation (XSIC) President Simon Su, and XSIC Vice President for Operations Kelly Uy.

The new facility is expected to employ 25 additional workers on a 5,231.60-square-meter site inside THEP. It will handle the importation, exportation, transshipment, warehousing, rebuilding and trading of trucks, buses, heavy and industrial equipment.

Aliño said the SBMA takes pride in developments that contribute to the growth of the Freeport.

“The SBMA takes genuine pride in developments such as this. A Freeport is only as strong as the enterprises that choose to invest, expand, and remain within it,” Aliño said.

He added that New Asahi Group’s decision to consolidate its expertise in sourcing, importation, reconditioning, fabrication and after-sales support under the Apex Trucks name and to operate in Subic reflects confidence in the Freeport and its business environment.

The New Asahi Group Subic Trading Corporation is a commercial vehicle dealership and importer specializing in reconditioned Japanese trucks, heavy equipment and industrial machinery, with operations based in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone and Tipo Hightech Eco Park.