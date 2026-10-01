According to Caballero, “The strongest partnerships are built not by a single project but by a shared commitment to creating opportunities for people.”

“With sincere gratitude, we are proud to be the trusted partner of the Province of Bataan. We are proud to stand alongside the Provincial Government of Bataan in advancing initiatives with lasting value for communities,” he added.

The initiative aligns with the PGB’s Electric Mobility for Sustainability Program under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) Project Transform. It aims to modernize public service delivery and directly supports the province’s sustainable mobility roadmap.

The donated fleet and infrastructure will support Bataan’s Libreng Sakay program, providing accessible, sustainable and low-carbon public transportation for Bataan residents.

Garcia accepted the donation on behalf of the province, expressing his appreciation for the energy firm’s support.

“Salamat po sa AboitizPower, sa inyong pagsuporta sa mga programa namin dito sa lalawigan ng Bataan. Hindi po namin magagawa ito kung hindi po dahil sa mga partners na katulad ninyo. We’re looking forward to more projects like this,” Garcia said.

“Kayo po ay kapirmahan namin sa Project Transform ng DENR, and there are many components of this project, kasama po ang Electric Mobility. Muli po, maraming salamat. We look forward to working with AboitizPower for more fruitful projects for our people.”

Following the messages of the two key leaders, a local parish priest officiated a ceremonial blessing of the four newly turned-over electric vehicles to formally dedicate the fleet for public service.

For GMEC and GNPD, the initiative advances their environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, strengthens government relations, and demonstrates support for the country’s transition to green mobility.