BAUAN, Batangas — Police arrested two alleged high-value drug personalities and seized more than P1.1 million worth of suspected shabu in separate operations here from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

The Bauan Municipal Police Station’s drug enforcement team first arrested a suspect identified only by the alias “Glad” at around 11:20 p.m. on 30 September along Garcia Street in Barangay Aplaya.

Police said the operation, conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, yielded about 108.67 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P738,956.

A P1,000 bill used as marked money, bundled with boodle money, was also recovered during the operation.

Less than three hours later, police conducted another anti-illegal drug operation at around 2:21 a.m. on 1 October at Villa Nieves Subdivision, also in Barangay Aplaya.

The second operation resulted in the arrest of another alleged high-value individual identified by the alias “Mark.”

Authorities recovered about 53.80 grams of suspected shabu valued at approximately P365,840, along with marked money used in the operation.

The two operations resulted in the seizure of a combined 162.47 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P1,104,796.