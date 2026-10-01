Some P3.1-million worth of fertilizers and pesticides, and other related products were confiscated, and two male suspects were arrested during the implementation of a search warrant held at Barangay Tarcan in Baliwag, Bulacan on 29 September 2026.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the CIDG National Capital Region Field Unit, Intelligence Units of Philippine Air Force (PAF), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) implemented the said Search Warrant for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1144 (Creating the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority and Abolishing the Fertilizer Industry Authority).

The law enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of two male suspects, and the confiscation of bottles of assorted fertilizers and pesticides, and other related products, with an estimated total value of P3,100,000.00.

A report stated that the two arrested male suspects, both of legal age, were caught while in possession and control of fertilizers and pesticides that were not duly registered, and without the necessary license to operate from the FPA.

CIDG Director PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said that Presidential Decree No. 1144, issued on May 30, 1977, created the FPA in the Philippines to regulate the importation, manufacture, formulation, distribution, and sale of fertilizers and pesticides. PD 1144 was enacted to protect the agricultural sector and the general public from the risks associated with the improper use of fertilizers and pesticides while ensuring the safe, efficient, and orderly distribution of agricultural inputs.

Unregistered pesticides and fertilizers pose severe hazards to human health, agricultural productivity, and the environment because they bypass strict regulatory testing, quality control, and safety standardizations. When agricultural inputs do not undergo official screening by regulatory bodies—such as the FPA, there is no guarantee of what chemicals they contain or how they will react.

The CIDG leadership lauds CIDG National Capital Regional Field Unit led by PCOL John K Guiagui, and joint units for the successful crackdown on the unlicensed fertilizer and pesticides in Bulacan.

With the confiscation of the unregistered pesticides and fertilizers from the market, the Group directly protects public health, shields the local economy, and ensures national food security.