Some 120 delegates from Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) member clubs across Asia and the Pacific are gathering in Boracay for the FIA Asia-Pacific Congress, which runs from 29 September to 1 October.

Hosted by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP), the three-day congress focuses on road safety, sustainable mobility, transport innovation and expanding access to motor sport across the region.

FIA Region II President and AAP President Augustus “Joe” Ferreria said the gathering provides member clubs an opportunity to address shared challenges and develop solutions for their communities.