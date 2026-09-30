Some 120 delegates from Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) member clubs across Asia and the Pacific are gathering in Boracay for the FIA Asia-Pacific Congress, which runs from 29 September to 1 October.
Hosted by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP), the three-day congress focuses on road safety, sustainable mobility, transport innovation and expanding access to motor sport across the region.
FIA Region II President and AAP President Augustus “Joe” Ferreria said the gathering provides member clubs an opportunity to address shared challenges and develop solutions for their communities.
“The strength of this region comes from the diversity, knowledge and ambition of our Member Clubs,” Ferreria said.
Sessions on mobility cover road safety, accessible and sustainable transport, tourism and the changing needs of road users. Motor sport discussions, meanwhile, focus on increasing participation, strengthening grassroots competition and creating more accessible pathways into the sport.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the Asia-Pacific region is central to the future of mobility and motor sport, citing the role of member clubs in road safety, innovation and participation.
The FIA said its global membership consists of 246 clubs across five continents, representing more than 80 million members.
Hindu immigrants abroad celebrate in either August or September Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival commemorating the…
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called for women’s greater representation in leadership across Southeast…
The Senate impeachment court on Tuesday denied the prosecution’s bid to compel Vice President Sara Duterte to confirm…