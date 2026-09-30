Police arrested 12 wanted persons in separate operations across Pangasinan on September 29, 2026, including individuals listed among the most wanted persons at the city and municipal levels.

In Calasiao, police arrested a 63-year-old married male media practitioner and resident of Lingayen at around 7:33 a.m. by virtue of a bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court during scheduled hearings. The cases carried no bail, and the suspect was placed under the custody of the Calasiao Municipal Police Station.

A 22-year-old farmer from San Quintin was arrested at around 9 a.m. by personnel of the San Quintin Municipal Police Station through an electronic warrant of arrest for reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries and damage to property. The court set bail at P30,000.

At around 9:53 a.m. in Binmaley, police arrested a 28-year-old hairdresser and resident of the municipality through a warrant for alleged violation of Section 74 in relation to Section 262 of the Omnibus Election Code, or material misrepresentation. Bail was set at P36,000.

In Urdaneta City, police arrested at around 11 a.m. a 50-year-old married delivery boy who was listed as a Top 9 most wanted person at the city level. He was arrested through a warrant involving four counts of sexual assault under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by RA 8353 and RA 11648. Bail was set at P200,000.

Two canteen owners, a 67-year-old man and a woman whose age was not provided in the report, both residents of Pozorrubio, were arrested at around 1:20 p.m. by personnel of the Pozorrubio MPS, together with the Moncada MPS of Tarlac PPO, PRO3. They were wanted for estafa under Article 315, Paragraph 2(A) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by RA 10951, in relation to PD 1689. Bail was set at P48,000.

In San Fabian, a 39-year-old married tricycle driver was arrested at around 3:30 p.m. through a warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with an attempted homicide case. Bail was set at P18,000.

Three separate arrests were recorded in Umingan later in the day.

At around 5 p.m., police arrested a 56-year-old married farmer through a warrant for grave threats, with P36,000 bail. The operation was led by the Umingan MPS with assistance from the San Manuel MPS of Tarlac PPO, PRO3.

At around 5:15 p.m., another 39-year-old married farmer, also a resident of Umingan, was arrested through a warrant involving the same grave threats case, with P36,000 bail.

At around 5:45 p.m., personnel of the 104th Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1, Umingan MPS and the Regional Intelligence Division of PRO1 arrested a 31-year-old single farmer, also from Umingan, through a warrant for violation of Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, or grave threats. The case carried P36,000 bail.

In Dasol, a 41-year-old single fisherman and resident of the municipality was arrested at around 8:35 p.m. by personnel of the Dasol MPS, Pangasinan PPO, Anao MPS of Tarlac PPO and the Maritime Group. He was arrested through a warrant for grave threats for service of sentence and was placed under the custody of the Dasol MPS.

Two more wanted persons were arrested in Bautista late Tuesday.

At around 11 p.m., police arrested a 41-year-old married carpenter and resident of Bautista who was listed as the municipality’s Top 5 most wanted person. He was arrested through a warrant for statutory rape, with no bail recommended.

At around 11:45 p.m., another Bautista resident, a 38-year-old CCTV installer with a live-in partner, was arrested through a warrant for alleged violation of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act. Bail was set at P72,000.

All arrested persons were placed under the custody of the respective police units for documentation and proper disposition.