Visitors observed live demonstrations and booth exhibits featuring various regional culinary products. Highlights included Kini-ing (Igorot smoked meat)- Kimbab fusion dishes, Cordillera-inspired breads, artisanal cheese, cacao processing, and farm-to-table displays. These activities illustrated how skills training can yield practical products and open new income opportunities for community members.

The showcase emphasized Green Technical and Vocational Education and Training or TVET principles incorporating environmental practices into skills training. Participating trainees demonstrated techniques to maximize local ingredients, reduce waste, and transform surplus materials into commercial items. These methods aim to assist local entrepreneurs and learners in improving production efficiency and adopting sustainable operations.

The gathering also served as (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) TESDA Benguet's opening activity for Indigenous Peoples Month, aligned with the 39th Cordillera Month celebrations honoring regional culture and food traditions. Representatives from regional offices of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) joined the event to support regional employment and skill development initiatives.