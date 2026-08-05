Reviewing one of the images, Curtis remarked on the smartphone's zoom capability.

"This is how tight you can get. That's crazy. Insane," she said.

The production later moved to Shikumen, a historic neighborhood known for its traditional stone-gate architecture and pedestrian streets.

"I really love where we're shooting right now, which is considered like a heritage promenade, so I get to see a lot of heritage architecture, not only just see it but shoot alongside it," Curtis said.

According to vivo Philippines Brand Marketing Director Liu Lu, Shanghai's blend of contemporary and historic landscapes made it an ideal setting to demonstrate the smartphone's imaging capabilities.

"Shanghai offers an incredible visual contrast between contemporary architecture and historic neighborhoods, making it an ideal setting to demonstrate what the vivo X300 Ultra is capable of in the hands of creators," Liu said.

The vivo X300 Ultra features a ZEISS imaging system that includes a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, a 200-megapixel documentary camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The device is now available in the Philippines for P109,999.