Actress Anne Curtis explored some of Shanghai's iconic landmarks using the vivo X300 Ultra as part of the smartphone brand's latest global campaign with fashion photographer BJ Pascual.
The campaign featured two of the Chinese city's well-known locations—the North Bund and Shikumen in Huangpu District—highlighting the contrast between Shanghai's modern skyline and its preserved heritage architecture.
At the North Bund, Curtis used the vivo X300 Ultra's 200-megapixel 85mm ZEISS Gimbal-Grade APO Telephoto Camera to photograph the Oriental Pearl TV Tower from a distance.
Reviewing one of the images, Curtis remarked on the smartphone's zoom capability.
"This is how tight you can get. That's crazy. Insane," she said.
The production later moved to Shikumen, a historic neighborhood known for its traditional stone-gate architecture and pedestrian streets.
"I really love where we're shooting right now, which is considered like a heritage promenade, so I get to see a lot of heritage architecture, not only just see it but shoot alongside it," Curtis said.
According to vivo Philippines Brand Marketing Director Liu Lu, Shanghai's blend of contemporary and historic landscapes made it an ideal setting to demonstrate the smartphone's imaging capabilities.
"Shanghai offers an incredible visual contrast between contemporary architecture and historic neighborhoods, making it an ideal setting to demonstrate what the vivo X300 Ultra is capable of in the hands of creators," Liu said.
The vivo X300 Ultra features a ZEISS imaging system that includes a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, a 200-megapixel documentary camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The device is now available in the Philippines for P109,999.