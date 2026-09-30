BAGUIO CITY — Police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old bank department manager and Baguio City resident whose body was discovered inside a parked vehicle along Kennon Road, between Barangays Camp 3 and Twinpeaks in Tuba, Benguet, on the afternoon of 29 September 2026.
A resident initially reported the parked vehicle to Barangay Twinpeaks officials, who relayed the report to Barangay Camp 3 officials before authorities were alerted. Police officers, Scene of the Crime Operatives and barangay health workers responded to the scene, a common stopover for motorists where long-term parking is rarely observed.
Responders found the victim seated in the front passenger seat with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Investigators recovered an unnumbered .22-caliber revolver at the scene.
The victim was later declared dead on arrival due to traumatic brain injury resulting from the gunshot wound. His body was brought to a funeral parlor in Baguio City.
According to the victim's wife, he left their residence alone at around 7 p.m. on 28 September, intending to travel to Manila to receive an award scheduled for 3 p.m. the following day.
When colleagues were unable to reach him by phone, his wife was informed that he had failed to arrive in Manila. She then filed a report with the Baguio City Police Office Station 6.
The Tuba Municipal Police Station is coordinating with the victim's family, retrieving CCTV footage along the route and conducting a full investigation.
The Tuba chief of police and the provincial director of the Benguet Police Provincial Office have also met to coordinate the ongoing investigation.
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