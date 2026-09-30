BAGUIO CITY — Police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old bank department manager and Baguio City resident whose body was discovered inside a parked vehicle along Kennon Road, between Barangays Camp 3 and Twinpeaks in Tuba, Benguet, on the afternoon of 29 September 2026.

A resident initially reported the parked vehicle to Barangay Twinpeaks officials, who relayed the report to Barangay Camp 3 officials before authorities were alerted. Police officers, Scene of the Crime Operatives and barangay health workers responded to the scene, a common stopover for motorists where long-term parking is rarely observed.

Responders found the victim seated in the front passenger seat with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Investigators recovered an unnumbered .22-caliber revolver at the scene.