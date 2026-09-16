The 33.103-kilometer MMSP, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, is expected to cut travel time between Valenzuela City and NAIA Terminal 3 from more than 90 minutes to about 41 minutes.

Ejercito said he would ensure that the railway projects receive the funding they need and that government obligations are met.

“Under my leadership as Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, I will make sure that there will be no more delays, and that our obligations will be met, especially for the North-South Commuter Railway and the Metro Manila Subway System,” he said.

The senator said foreign-assisted projects and the government’s counterpart funding should be included in programmed appropriations instead of being placed under unprogrammed funds.

“I will make sure that foreign-assisted projects and the government participation, yung GOP na natin, will be now in the programmed appropriations and it will be prioritized,” Ejercito said.

“Kasi obligasyon natin ‘to and I don’t think we can afford for the delays kasi we are paying the commitment fee. Nagbabayad tayo kapag nade-delay.”

Ejercito said delays in fund releases could affect contractors and suppliers and further push back project completion.

“Nung na-lodge siya sa unprogrammed funds… nagkaroon tayo ng delay. We do not want that to happen anymore,” he said.

Despite the country’s limited fiscal space, Ejercito said the government must balance fiscal reforms with the need to accelerate public spending, particularly on infrastructure.

“We need to accelerate spending, and our economy depends so much on public spending,” he said.

“That's why I have always been pushing for infrastructure development because of its multiplier effect and long-term effect that will stimulate economic growth and spread out the development.”

Ejercito also stressed the need to realize the economic gains expected from the country’s railway expansion.

“We need to start reaping the economic benefits of our railways,” he said.

The NAIA Terminal 3 station is projected to serve about 70,000 passengers daily by 2035, with capacity expected to reach 74,000 passengers daily by 2045.

The entire MMSP is targeted for completion in the third quarter of 2031. It will operate 30 eight-car trainsets at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour.