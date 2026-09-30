A particular point that the political party emphasized was the apparent delay in releasing the allocated budget for projects included in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for 2025 and 2026.

NUP urged the leadership of the House of Representatives to abolish the “For Later Release” tag from the approved budget while ensuring that the issuance of a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) was properly coordinated.

“On this matter, we urge that the FY 2027 GAA carry a general provision confirming that every appropriation authorized in the Act is released upon its effectivity, with the Act itself serving as the allotment release document in accordance with law and jurisprudence," the party stressed.

“The practice of tagging district projects For Later Release has no basis in the Constitution or in the Act, and it has become the principal means by which projects Congress funded are held back. We ask it to end,” they added.

The political party noted that a timely release of public funds could aide in boosting the economic performance of the Philippines, particularly when it came to the country’s falling gross domestic product.

Delays likewise lead to other issues when it comes to the construction of projects as costs of materials also increase over time.

Social assistance problems

Aside from infrastructure, NUP said that a similar issue had been observed in programs intended to directly support the programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Department of Health (DOH).

NUP further revealed that P300 million was being withheld at the central office of the DSWD, while P120 million was being kept at the DOH.

In response, the political party pushed for special provisions to be included in the House General Appropriations Bill (HGAB) to certify the swift distribution of the DOH’s Health Facilities Enhancement Program and the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients.

“This special provision requires that the share be fully allocated, used exclusively for its statutory purposes, and deemed automatically released upon the effectivity of the Act, with no reduction, impoundment, realignment, and other items,” they stated.

Practice of punishing districts

More than just ensuring that funds were actually disbursed, NUP also sought to call out an unlawful practice that some of its members had experienced related to the political aspect of funding.

NUP claimed that some lawmakers were being punished through a lack of funding whenever their opinions, votes in pertinent issues, and position on pressing matters did not coincide with the majority.

The party’s chairman Rep. Ronald Puno said that the practice had gone on for multiple administrations, highlighting the need to end such norms as it affected not only the congressman who was making the decision, it also impacted their constituents.

The representative from the first congressional district of Antipolo argued that there had to be a probe into individuals that carried their vendetta through halting funding–even if such investigations led to the executive department.

“I think in the same manner that the House of Representatives has been held to account in the past couple of years…I think it’s time that everybody in the government, including executive department officials be subjected to the same amount of scrutiny,” Puno stressed.

“If congressmen are being charged with cases, I think executive department officials should also be charged because of their lapses,” he added.

Going back to the budget process, however, Puno said that their group was considering to abstain from the voting of the HGAB if the special provisions they sought to be implemented were not adopted.