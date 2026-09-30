The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday, 30 September, began offering financial assistance to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) struggling to cope with recent wage increases.

DOLE said Secretary Francis Tolentino ordered the rollout of the Sagip-Trabaho program, which is designed to provide assistance to qualified SMEs.

Under the program, qualified employers will receive direct wage subsidies for eligible workers for up to 90 days. Each qualified SME may have up to 35 registered workers.