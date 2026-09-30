Its MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank has a 10,000mAh capacity and features the company’s CryoPulse liquid-cooling system, which UGREEN claims can keep a phone up to 10 degrees Celsius cooler during charging.

UGREEN also said the power bank can charge an iPhone 18 Pro Max to about 40 percent in 30 minutes and provide up to 1.28 full charges, depending on usage and conditions.

The MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger, meanwhile, can charge an iPhone and AirPods simultaneously and folds into a compact form for travel. It can also hold an iPhone upright for StandBy mode.