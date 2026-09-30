UGREEN has launched its new MagFlow and Nexode Pro charging accessories, targeting users of Apple’s latest devices with faster wireless charging and higher-wattage desktop power options.
The MagFlow lineup focuses on mobile charging and supports Qi2 25-watt magnetic charging.
Its MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank has a 10,000mAh capacity and features the company’s CryoPulse liquid-cooling system, which UGREEN claims can keep a phone up to 10 degrees Celsius cooler during charging.
UGREEN also said the power bank can charge an iPhone 18 Pro Max to about 40 percent in 30 minutes and provide up to 1.28 full charges, depending on usage and conditions.
The MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger, meanwhile, can charge an iPhone and AirPods simultaneously and folds into a compact form for travel. It can also hold an iPhone upright for StandBy mode.
For desktop use, UGREEN introduced the Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable.
The charger includes a built-in 70-centimeter USB-C cable and can power several devices at once, including laptops, tablets, phones and cameras.
It also features a smart display and can be managed through the UgreenConnect app, which allows users to view charging status and adjust settings.
The MagFlow and Nexode Pro products are available through Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop, according to UGREEN.
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