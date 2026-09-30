Tarlac Governor Christian Tell Yap joined the visit, which also included an Ugnayan with the farmers of Victoria, one of the province's rice-producing towns.

Secretary Laurel said the visit was an opportunity to hear directly from farmers and better understand their concerns, helping guide the Department in addressing their needs.

"Mahalaga po ang ganitong pagbisita upang mas maunawaan natin ang mga hamon at pangangailangan ng ating mga rice farmers, mula sa produksyon, pagbili ng palay, hanggang sa pag-iimbak at pamamahala ng suplay ng bigas," Governor Yap said.

Administrator Lacson, meanwhile, said the NFA is preparing to increase its palay procurement during the wet season, giving farmers more opportunities to market their harvest while working toward the agency's target of maintaining a 15-day rice buffer stock.

With the continuing implementation of the Price Range Scheme (PRICERS), which allows the NFA to buy palay at prices of up to P30 per kilogram, the NFA targets to buy more from farmers this main harvest season.

The group also visited the Aguso warehouse in Tarlac City, where construction is underway for a modern facility equipped with a 120-metric-ton-per-batch mechanical dryer and a 10-ton-per-hour rice mill.

The project is part of the NFA's modernization program to strengthen its capacity to procure, dry, mill and store palay, while providing farmers with better market support and helping secure the country's rice supply.

The DA stated that for Filipino rice farmers, a good harvest means more when it comes with a fair return for their hard work. With rising costs of farm inputs and threat of various calamities putting future harvests at risk, ensuring better prices for palay has become even more important.