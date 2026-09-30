The Department of National Defense (DND) and the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of Sweden convened the 3rd Philippines-Sweden Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Logistics and Defense Industry Cooperation on Wednesday, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to deepening bilateral defense cooperation and exploring practical areas of collaboration in support of regional peace, stability and defense resilience.
The meeting was co-chaired by Assistant Secretary for Logistics and Acquisition Rene Raoul Rommel DC Honasan and Brig. Gen. Dennis Hedström of the Swedish Ministry of Defence, with Philippine and Swedish defense officials participating in discussions on various defense cooperation initiatives.
Building on the progress of previous Joint Committee Meetings, both sides reviewed ongoing areas of cooperation and exchanged views on national and regional defense developments, capability development, logistics and sustainment, defense technology, and opportunities to expand collaboration in support of their respective defense modernization priorities.
The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in defense industry development, logistics, research and innovation, and technical capacity building, while highlighting the Philippines’ continuing defense modernization efforts and the advancement of its Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP).
Both sides recognized the value of sustained partnerships in enhancing defense capabilities and fostering resilient, responsive and sustainable defense establishments.
The Joint Committee Meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Philippines and Sweden to sustaining dialogue, enhancing interoperability and promoting mutually beneficial defense cooperation founded on mutual respect, shared interests and adherence to international law.
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