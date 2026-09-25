ITOGON, Benguet — A 29-year-old miner died after the sport utility vehicle he was driving plunged into an 80-meter-deep ravine in Sitio Urica, Barangay Ampucao, Itogon, on Friday morning, 25 September.
His 39-year-old passenger, also a miner, survived but sustained multiple injuries. Both were residents of Sitio Santa Fe in Ampucao.
The Itogon Municipal Police Station responded after receiving a report from a barangay watchman.
Police said the two men had attended the wake of a relative in Sitio Shoot, Barangay Ampucao, and were on their way home along the Baguio-Philex Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Based on the passenger’s account, the driver misjudged a sharp curve along a single-lane section of the road, causing the SUV to go straight off the ravine.
Rescuers recovered the driver, who was declared dead at the scene.
The injured passenger was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.