ITOGON, Benguet — A 29-year-old miner died after the sport utility vehicle he was driving plunged into an 80-meter-deep ravine in Sitio Urica, Barangay Ampucao, Itogon, on Friday morning, 25 September.

His 39-year-old passenger, also a miner, survived but sustained multiple injuries. Both were residents of Sitio Santa Fe in Ampucao.