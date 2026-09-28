LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — A local court sentenced two men to life imprisonment after finding them guilty of selling nearly 20 kilograms of dried marijuana.
In a 44-page decision, Regional Trial Court Branch 8 in La Trinidad convicted Roldan Jacinto y Lao-an, alias “Simple Heart,” and Rocky Jet Bagoling y Layogan for violating Section 5, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Aside from life imprisonment, the court ordered each accused to pay a fine of P500,000.
The case stemmed from an anti-illegal drug operation conducted on 3 March 2026 in Betag, La Trinidad, where authorities seized 19,894.82 grams of dried marijuana leaves, stalks and fruiting tops packed in 20 tubular packages.
The seized marijuana had an estimated value of P2.39 million.
The operation was carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Cordillera Regional Special Enforcement Team and Baguio Provincial Office in coordination with the Benguet Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Benguet Police Provincial Office and La Trinidad Municipal Police Station.
PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez said the conviction reflected the agency’s commitment to pursuing drug cases through the courts and ensuring proper case management.
He added that PDEA would continue working with prosecutors and the judiciary to support the efficient resolution of cases while observing due process.
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