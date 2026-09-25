BAKUN, Benguet — The municipal government of Bakun has declared Monday, 28 September 2026, a Day of Mourning and Ecumenical Service for victims of a deadly road crash in Mountain Province.
Mayor Fausto Labinio issued an executive order honoring the victims of the 15 September accident in Sitio Jacap, Barangay Talubin, Bontoc.
An Elf truck carrying passengers from Isabela back to Bakun plunged into a ravine about 100 meters deep, killing six people, including a 5-month-old infant, and injuring 17 others.
An ecumenical prayer service will be held at 8 a.m. on 28 September at the Bakun Municipal Plaza before the regular Monday flag ceremony.
Government and private offices will remain open, as work has not been suspended.
Local officials, residents and employees were encouraged to join the service and offer prayers for the victims and those still recovering from their injuries.