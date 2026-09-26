More than 1,000 delegates from government, law enforcement, the judiciary, academe, and the private sector are expected to attend the first Philippine Cybercriminology Summit in Pasay City in October amid growing concerns over cyber threats in the country.

The Philippine College of Criminology (PCCR), through the PCCR Leadership Institute (PLI), will convene the two-day summit on 7 and 8 October at the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC).

Representatives from local government units, technology companies, financial institutions, international organizations, and the student sector are also expected to participate.