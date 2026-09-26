More than 1,000 delegates from government, law enforcement, the judiciary, academe, and the private sector are expected to attend the first Philippine Cybercriminology Summit in Pasay City in October amid growing concerns over cyber threats in the country.
The Philippine College of Criminology (PCCR), through the PCCR Leadership Institute (PLI), will convene the two-day summit on 7 and 8 October at the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC).
Representatives from local government units, technology companies, financial institutions, international organizations, and the student sector are also expected to participate.
The summit seeks to strengthen the country’s response to cybercrime by bringing together key sectors involved in cybersecurity, law enforcement, investigation, and prosecution.
It will promote “cybercriminology,” which PCCR described as an integrated approach that connects cybersecurity with criminology, law enforcement, digital forensics, investigation, evidence preservation, and prosecution.
The event also aims to strengthen interagency coordination and encourage information sharing among policymakers, investigators, cybersecurity practitioners, educators, and technology leaders as they address emerging cyber threats.
Ahead of the public conference, an invitation-only Cybercriminology Focus Group Discussion will be held on 6 October.
The discussion will gather leaders from government, law enforcement, industry, and academe to identify priority cybercrime issues, capability gaps, and strategic recommendations that will help shape the summit.
On 7 October, discussions will focus on cybersecurity gaps, emerging threats, and policy priorities through keynote addresses, executive conversations, and panel discussions.
The second day, 8 October, will focus on possible solutions, including technology showcases, best practices, innovations, collaborative initiatives, and industry exhibitions.