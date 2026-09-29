“The Department unequivocally states that the document and its content are obviously and absolutely false and fake,” the DND said.

The letter, addressed to a certain Peter Enzminger, purportedly quoted Teodoro as saying that a 20 July operation at Ayungin Shoal had “achieved expected outcomes” by exposing China’s conduct.

It also falsely attributed to Teodoro statements describing the US as the Philippines’ “top priority in national security strategy” and pledging continued support for the Philippine-US alliance regardless of domestic political changes.

The DND said it has referred the document to the National Bureau of Investigation for investigation.

“This is yet another episode of foreign interference and malign influence that is intended to discredit the legitimate and lawful efforts of the Philippine government to assert its national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Andolong said.

The fake letter surfaced amid renewed tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

The DND recently accused Chinese vessels of interfering with a Philippine rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, while the United States separately condemned what it called escalatory Chinese maneuvers during the mission.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has also publicly backed Teodoro amid recent criticism from the Chinese Embassy, which accused the defense chief of using West Philippine Sea issues for political gain.