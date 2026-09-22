“The success of the SSS in protecting the welfare of the Filipino workforce is anchored on its strong ties with employers and partners,” de Claro said. “Through their continued support, we are able to provide vital social security benefits and services to our members and their beneficiaries.”

Golden Arches Development Corporation and Lachi’s Dessert Bakery Inc. received the Top Employer Award for the Large Accounts and Branch Accounts categories, respectively.

The SSS also recognized Union Bank of the Philippines, Rang-ay Bank Inc., CIS Bayad Center Inc. and Ventaja International Corporation as its top collection partners.

BDO Unibank Inc., Philippine Savings Bank, BDO Network Bank Inc. and Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation’s DiskarTech were named Best Disbursement Partners in their respective categories.

The Local Government Unit of Valencia, First Community Cooperative and Community Saving and Credit Association Farmers were honored as Best Accredited Partner Agents.

Seven organizations received Best Media Partner awards, including Philippine Daily Inquirer, Laguna Courier, Negros Now Daily, DZMM TeleRadyo, CARE 104.3 DWAY FM, 91.7 Ben FM and 91.1 Max FM Tacurong City.

Arlie Calalo, Geronimo Dig, Ionnes Omang and Reynaldo Pallorina were also recognized as Best Media Personalities in their respective regions.

Special citations were given to the Development Bank of the Philippines, First Metro Investments Corporation, Land Bank of the Philippines, DoubleDragon Corporation, Department of Foreign Affairs and Commission on Filipinos Overseas.

Established in 1995, the annual Balikat ng Bayan Awards recognize organizations and individuals that support SSS programs and services for members in the Philippines and abroad.