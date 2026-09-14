TABUK CITY, Kalinga — After hours of searching, responders recovered the body of a 20-year-old drowning victim along the Chico River in Bantay, Tabuk City, on 14 September 2026.
The victim was identified as Jasper Cawi Pallogan. He was swept away by strong currents around 6:30 a.m. while attempting to cross the river near Begwang, Sukiap, in Barangay Tanglag, Lubuagan, Kalinga. Authorities recovered several of his belongings along the riverbank shortly after he fell, including his mobile phone, footwear, cap and bag.
The incident prompted response teams from the Lubuagan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) and the Municipal Health Office (MHO) to launch search and retrieval efforts. Local officials requested support from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to extend the search downstream toward neighboring municipalities.
Residents along the riverbank in Tabuk City spotted the floating body around 4 p.m. and notified emergency services. Joint personnel from the PDRRMO, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and PCG retrieved the victim and confirmed his identity.