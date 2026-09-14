TABUK CITY, Kalinga — After hours of searching, responders recovered the body of a 20-year-old drowning victim along the Chico River in Bantay, Tabuk City, on 14 September 2026.

The victim was identified as Jasper Cawi Pallogan. He was swept away by strong currents around 6:30 a.m. while attempting to cross the river near Begwang, Sukiap, in Barangay Tanglag, Lubuagan, Kalinga. Authorities recovered several of his belongings along the riverbank shortly after he fell, including his mobile phone, footwear, cap and bag.