Select local government units in Cavite and Benguet announced the suspension of face-to-face classes on Thursday, 27 August, due to town fiesta activities and adverse weather conditions.
In Tanza, Cavite, classes at all levels in public and private schools will be suspended from 27 to 28 August in several barangays to give way to activities for the annual town fiesta honoring St. Augustine.
The suspension covers Poblacion I to IV, Biwas, Bucal, Daang Amaya I to III, Mulawin, Sanja Mayor, Tanauan and Julugan I to VIII.
Local officials said the two-day suspension was declared in anticipation of traditional festivities and traffic congestion during the celebration.
Meanwhile, in Kibungan, Benguet, students from daycare to senior high school, including those under the Alternative Learning System, will shift to alternative learning modalities until 28 August due to adverse weather conditions.
Local authorities said the measure is intended to ensure students’ safety while allowing learning activities to continue.