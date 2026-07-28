Residents of Region IV-A may soon have greater access to advanced diagnostic imaging and cancer care following a new partnership between Divine Grace Medical Center (DGMC), a Mount Grace Hospital, and Siemens Healthcare Inc. (Siemens Healthineers).

The two organizations formalized the agreement on 27 July 2026 at the Mount Grace Headquarters, marking a significant investment in modern healthcare technology for the region.

Representing DGMC during the signing were President Dr. Leonard L. Lao, Medical Director Dr. Ismael M. Mercado, Vice President for Operations Engr. Sheily V. Mendoza, Support Services Director Dr. Ronald Allan F. Tediong, Total Quality Director Dra. Imelda M. Icasiano, Chief of Clinics Dra. Nella Mercado, Radiology Section Clinical Chairperson Dr. Jose Francisco, Finance Director Susana L. Fauni, Ancillary Services Manager Kyle Lyan V. Yolangco, and Radiology Section Head Andrea Isabelle S. Reynante.

Siemens Healthineers was represented by President Michael Schmermer and Finance Director Paula Villafuerte. Also present were Mount Grace Hospitals Inc. President Jose Santiago A. Dela Cruz Jr., Group Chief Financial Officer Erika Cheska Go-Martirez, South Cluster Regional Head Ronaldo H. Delos Santos, and Unilab Health Services President Manuel "Manolet" Montinola.

Under the agreement, DGMC will enhance its medical capabilities through the installation of new diagnostic and treatment equipment. These include a digital X-ray machine, a 1.5T helium-free MRI system, a 384-slice CT scan, echocardiography equipment, a cardiac catheterization laboratory, and a linear accelerator (LINAC) for cancer treatment.