In Kawit, floodwaters rose to chest- and head-high levels in some areas, forcing residents to again contend with a perennial problem, particularly during prolonged periods of heavy rain.

Located in the lower portion of the province, Kawit serves as a catch basin for water flowing from Cavite's upland areas, leaving several communities vulnerable to flooding when waterways overflow.

Other areas, including Noveleta, Imus, Bacoor, Rosario and Cavite City, also continued to experience flooding as the Habagat battered northern Cavite.

The recurring floods have renewed concerns over the adequacy of existing drainage and flood-control systems in preventing sudden rises in water levels in communities long identified as flood-prone.

Some residents have also raised concerns over the ongoing construction connecting the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) to CAVITEX, claiming portions of the project may have affected existing waterways that previously served as natural channels for floodwaters from nearby barangays.

CALAX management, however, said the flooding should not be attributed solely to the expressway project, stressing that several factors could be involved, including the volume of rainfall and existing drainage conditions.

“The Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) management understands the concerns of communities affected by the recent flooding in nearby areas of Kawit and Imus, particularly following the heavy rainfall experienced in the area,” the management said.

“The communities have experienced flooding in the past, and recent rainfall, together with existing drainage and waterway conditions, may have contributed to the accumulation of water in affected areas,” it added.

CALAX, operated by MPCALA Holdings Inc., forms part of the 44.6-kilometer expressway network connecting CAVITEX in Kawit, Cavite, to the South Luzon Expressway in Biñan, Laguna.