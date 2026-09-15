Cainta, Rizal Mayor Kieth Nieto accepted the invitation of the mother and daughter, both senior citizens, who were celebrating their birthdays.
"Mayor, my mom and I are celebrating our birthday tomorrow. We hope you can make it," the woman said Nieto in Filipino.
The mayor glanced at the elderly woman he was talking to, then asked if she still had a mother.
"Yes, mayor. She will be 96 years old tomorrow. Her only request is to touch you and meet you in person," the woman said.
Nieto had it scheduled, and Tuesday afternoon he's heading to their house in Sitio Kababan.
But suddenly, a heavy rain poured, and they had nowhere to seek shelter. So Nieto decided to head back to the Red Keep Cafe in Greenland and had someone pick up the mother and child so their meeting could finally happen.
"I just prepared pancit and fried chicken. Upon seeing it, I knew she [the 96-year-old woman] wouldn't be able to eat it, so I just ordered some tinola soup to be made instead," Nieto said.
The mayor also gave a new wheel chair for the 96-year-old woman.
"Happy birthday to you, Nay Celerina and Ate Ella! Wherever our journeys take us, let us always be grateful for the lives we have," Nieto said. NEIL ALCOBER