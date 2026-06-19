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Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith dies at 29

TAY KEITH
TAY KEITHAmy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
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Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, whose signature tag and hard-hitting beats helped define modern hip-hop, has died at the age of 29.

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The Metro Nashville Police Department said Brytavious Chambers, professionally known as Tay Keith, was found dead in his apartment on Thursday during a welfare check. Authorities said no foul play is suspected, and his death remains unclassified pending autopsy results.

A Memphis native, Keith rose to prominence in 2018 with Drake and BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive" before co-producing Travis Scott's chart-topping "Sicko Mode," earning a Grammy nomination. He also worked with Beyoncé, Eminem, Future and Sexyy Red, becoming one of the industry's most sought-after producers. Beyond music, Keith supported youth programs in his hometown, often sharing how his upbringing in a single-parent household and public housing inspired him to help the next generation pursue their dreams.

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