Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto announced that he will take a medical break as he prepares to undergo another heart procedure after doctors found four blockages in his arteries.

In a Facebook post, Nieto said he experienced difficulty breathing, numbness in both hands and weakness after dinner on Friday. He said the symptoms occurred for two consecutive nights, but became more severe on Friday, prompting him to seek emergency medical attention.

He underwent several tests, including an angiogram, after an ECG did not initially show abnormalities despite his symptoms.