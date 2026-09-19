Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto announced that he will take a medical break as he prepares to undergo another heart procedure after doctors found four blockages in his arteries.
In a Facebook post, Nieto said he experienced difficulty breathing, numbness in both hands and weakness after dinner on Friday. He said the symptoms occurred for two consecutive nights, but became more severe on Friday, prompting him to seek emergency medical attention.
He underwent several tests, including an angiogram, after an ECG did not initially show abnormalities despite his symptoms.
“Maraming pinagawa hanggang sa kailangan ko ulit magdesisyon. Gusto nila akong i-angiogram, wala kasing makita sa ECG, pero andun lahat ng sintomas,” Nieto said.
He said doctors found four blockages, including one that was 95 percent blocked and another at 75 percent. His doctors advised him to undergo a quadruple heart bypass and remain hospitalized for immediate care.
Nieto said Vice Mayor Ace Servillon would temporarily oversee the municipal government while he is on medical leave.
“Simula ngayong araw, Sabado, si Vice Mayor Ace na muna ang magpapatakbo ng munisipyo,” he said.
Nieto said he would return to the hospital on Sunday night, 20 September, to prepare for the procedure.
He also joked about his condition by comparing the blockages in his arteries to Cainta’s drainage system.
“Sabi ko nga kay Vice, pagbukas ng puso ko, picture ng munisipyo ang bubungad sa mga doktor, yung mga arteries parang drainage system ng Cainta,” he said.
Nieto previously underwent heart surgery on 30 January after an angiogram revealed multiple blockages in his major arteries. He later underwent another heart procedure on 6 April involving blockages on the right side of his heart.