The seized illicit drugs have an estimated value of P6.8 million based on standard drug pricing.

Authorities also recovered non-drug evidence during the operation, which included the marked buy-bust money, a sling bag, a digital weighing scale, an identification card, and a motorcycle used for illicit transport.

Following the arrest, the suspect and recovered evidence were transferred to the Station Drug Enforcement Unit for mandatory processing, including drug testing and forensic laboratory examinations.

Inquest proceedings for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 are currently being prepared for filing before the Pasig City Prosecutor's Office.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano emphasized that regional law enforcement will maintain relentless pressure on drug networks operating throughout the metropolis.

“There will be no letup in our campaign against illegal drugs. Our personnel will continue to identify, track, and arrest those responsible for bringing these substances into our communities, regardless of the scale of their operations,” Abrahano said. NEIL ALCOBER