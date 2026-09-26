An entrapment operation along Seaside Boulevard, Barangay 76, Pasay City resulted in the arrest of two suspects involved in extorting money under the guise of a traditional courtship early Saturday morning.

The suspects, a 23-year-old female businesswoman and a 29-year-old male businessman, now face formal complaints for estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code and Obstruction of Justice under Presidential Decree No. 1829, respectively.

Records from Sub-Station 10 of the Pasay City Police Station showed that the complainant, a 30-year-old male Chinese national employed at a money-changing establishment, sought police assistance after realizing he was being swindled.