Code white alert was raised by the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday to ensure prompt response due to the possible effects of Severe Tropical Storm Queenie (international name: Surigae).

The DOH said that under a Code White Alert status, the DOH Operations Center in on alert 24/7 for immediate response to affected communities.

Also, the health department said that Code White, health emergency teams, health commodities, and emergency rooms of DOH hospitals are on standby at all times to respond to road accidents, injuries, and health emergencies.

The DOH said it is continuing to coordinate with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), local government units, and regional disaster units due to Queenie.

Tropical Storm Queenie, which is expected to intensify into a typhoon within the day, is not forecast to make landfall or have a direct effect on the country, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Saturday.

But the storm will bring rains and possibly flooding, the DOH said.

It then advised the public to avoid wading through floodwaters to prevent contracting leptospirosis and other diseases.

Thbe DOH said that if one has no choice but wade through floodwaters, the public was urged to consult the nearest health facility or YAKAP clinic for medical attention.