The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) expressed dismay over the postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), saying it will support and join efforts to question the constitutionality of Republic Act No. 12326.

NAMFREL said it had previously called on Congress and the executive branch to reject the postponement, which moved the elections to November 2028. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the measure into law on 25 September.

The election watchdog also questioned the timing of the law’s enactment, which came days before the scheduled filing of certificates of candidacy.