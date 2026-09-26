The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) expressed dismay over the postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), saying it will support and join efforts to question the constitutionality of Republic Act No. 12326.
NAMFREL said it had previously called on Congress and the executive branch to reject the postponement, which moved the elections to November 2028. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the measure into law on 25 September.
The election watchdog also questioned the timing of the law’s enactment, which came days before the scheduled filing of certificates of candidacy.
Marcos said the postponement would give officials more time to improve service delivery, complete programs and address community needs. NAMFREL, however, rejected the reasoning, arguing that barangay leaders should receive a fresh mandate from voters.
NAMFREL also said it would join efforts to challenge RA 12326 before the Supreme Court. The Commission on Elections expects petitions questioning the postponement to be filed.
Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal has also said he would file a petition questioning the postponement, arguing that it unreasonably extends the terms of incumbent barangay and SK officials.