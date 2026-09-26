The Commission on Elections (Comelec) expects more Filipinos to register during the eight-month voter registration period set to reopen in November for the May 2028 National and Local Elections (NLE).
Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the poll body anticipates a high volume of registrants given the extended registration period.
“Consequently, we can expect that those who register, transfer, or reactivate their status will be able to participate in the 2028 national and local elections, as well as the Barangay and SK elections (BSKE). We anticipate a high volume of registrants given the extended timeframe,” he said on Saturday.
The poll body plans to reopen registration in the second week of November and keep it open until the end of July 2027.
Asked why the registration period will end in July 2027, Garcia said the Comelec needs sufficient time to prepare the voter list, project precincts, and conduct Election Registration Board (ERB) hearings.
The registration process will resume after the BSKE was postponed to November 2028.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12326 into law, fixing the term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials at five years and moving the BSKE to November 2028.