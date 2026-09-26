The Commission on Elections (Comelec) expects more Filipinos to register during the eight-month voter registration period set to reopen in November for the May 2028 National and Local Elections (NLE).

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the poll body anticipates a high volume of registrants given the extended registration period.

“Consequently, we can expect that those who register, transfer, or reactivate their status will be able to participate in the 2028 national and local elections, as well as the Barangay and SK elections (BSKE). We anticipate a high volume of registrants given the extended timeframe,” he said on Saturday.