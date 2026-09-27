“Drivers can already collect the adjusted fare increase even without the fare guide posted in their vehicles because our instruction is for our transport workers to implement it immediately.”

Pua said drivers may download the fare matrix from the LTFRB website, which shows the adjusted fares based on the distance traveled by passengers.

Traditional and modern jeepney drivers may print and laminate copies of the fare guide for posting inside their vehicles.

“I-print lang po nila yan, kunin nila sa website or nandoon lang din ang link sa aming post sa Facebook para po maipaskil nila sa kanilang mga sasakyan,” Pua said.

“Minsan hindi nakakakuha ng fare matrix ang driver-operator. Ngayon, fare guide muna and we will put a policy kung saan magiging online na lang para hindi na kailangan pumunta ang ating mga driver at operators sa LTFRB office,” he added.

“They just need to print it, get it from the website, or use the link available on our Facebook post so they can display it inside their vehicles. Sometimes, driver-operators are unable to secure a fare matrix. For now, we will use the fare guide while we work on a policy that will make it available online so drivers and operators will no longer need to go to an LTFRB office.”

20 percent discount remains

Students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities may continue to avail themselves of the mandated 20 percent discount following the implementation of the fare increase.

Pua said drivers may accept fares using the nearest available 25-centavo denomination when applying the discount.

“Kung P11.25, hindi naman hinahanap ang 25 cents,” he said.

“If the fare is P11.25, the 25 centavos is usually not asked for by some drivers.”

Pua stressed, however, that the LTFRB is implementing the full 20 percent discount and that the adjusted fare cannot simply be rounded off.

“It is just 20 percent kasi ang mandato noong batas, hindi naman namin puwedeng sabihing P12 or P11 na siya,” he said.

“The law mandates a 20 percent discount, so we cannot simply say that the fare is P12 or P11.”

The LTFRB has made the fare guide available online so passengers can check adjusted rates and applicable discounts.

The agency will also require public transport operators to secure and display physical fare matrices within three to six months.

For the first four kilometers, the minimum fare for traditional jeepneys is P14, while the discounted fare for students, senior citizens and PWDs is P11.25.