Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said there is a possibility that the Philippines could lose momentum in its efforts to safeguard the West Philippine Sea (WPS) following the 2028 elections.

“It cannot be said that there is no chance; there really is a chance,” Teodoro said during the Saturday News Forum, in response to a question about the possibility of the Philippines losing ground in its efforts to protect its territory following the 2028 elections.

Under the current administration, the Defense Secretary noted that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had institutionalized mechanisms, particularly within the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), to ensure the continuity of the country’s programs to strengthen its sovereignty and territorial defense.