A team from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has immediately coordinated with the family of Mary Jane Veloso in Nueva Ecija to support her comprehensive reintegration, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has granted an absolute pardon to Mary Jane Veloso, who was finally freed after 16 years. She was sentenced to death in Indonesia drug trafficking, but she consistently maintained that she was a victim of human trafficking.

The mission aims to lay the groundwork for immediate family- and community-level interventions, ensuring that Veloso's return is anchored in long-term productivity and self-sufficiency.

The DMW warmly welcomed the President’s decision, noting that executive clemency brings a definitive, triumphant end to a grueling, decades-long ordeal to reclaim her freedom and liberty.

"Our instructions are clear: the DMW must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Mary Jane, her children, and her parents as they rebuild their lives," Cacdac said. "Our team heading to Nueva Ecija will work directly with the family and local stakeholders to develop a tailored reintegration program."

To ensure a sustainable transition, the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) are mobilizing psychosocial counseling, livelihood starter kits, enterprise capital, and skills training. The initiative will also link her ventures directly to local cooperatives and municipal economic opportunities in Nueva Ecija, transforming her return into an avenue for active community participation.

"Reintegration is not merely about coming home—it is about restoring dignity, ensuring financial self-sufficiency, and enabling Mary Jane to contribute to her local community and economy," Cacdac added.

The DMW continues to coordinate with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on standard release procedures at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW), ensuring full institutional support as Mary Jane reclaims her place as a mother, daughter, and productive citizen.

The case of Mary Jane Veloso provides a concrete illustration of applying the non-punishment principle beyond conviction. Despite her conviction in Indonesia, the circumstances surrounding her trafficking were subsequently recognized by the staying of her execution and allowing her to serve her sentence in the Philippines.

DMW said that the exercise of absolute pardon by President Marcos further demonstrated the non-punishment principle that a person identified as a victim of trafficking should not continue to bear punitive consequences arising from acts committed as a result of her being trafficked.

The agency added that Veloso's case underscores the importance of ensuring that the protection afforded to trafficking victims extends beyond identification and rescue, including appropriate post-conviction measures consistent with the principles of justice, protection, and rehabilitation.