The National Capital Region Police Office reported a 46 percent drop in eight focus crimes in Metro Manila, with 368 cases recorded from 23 August to 23 September compared with 683 during the same period last year.

Theft posted the biggest decline, followed by motorcycle carnapping and physical injuries. Rape, robbery, homicide and motor vehicle carnapping also went down, while murder increased from 16 to 20 cases.

The NCRPO also reported a 94.29 percent crime clearance efficiency and 74.73 percent crime solution efficiency during the period.